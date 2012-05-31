FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian arms shipment reached Syria Saturday - rights group
May 31, 2012 / 4:26 PM / in 5 years

Russian arms shipment reached Syria Saturday - rights group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, May 31 (Reuters) - A Russian cargo ship that Western officials say was heavily laden with weapons for the government of Syria docked at the Syrian port of Tartus last weekend, a rights group said on Thursday.

“Today’s updated shipping databases show that the Professor Katsman did in fact dock in the port of Tartus on May 26, 2012 before heading to Piraeus, Greece,” Sadia Hameed of Human Rights First told Reuters.

Western officials confirmed her remarks, adding that they understood the ship had been carrying arms for the government of Syria, which for 14 months has been using its security forces to attack an increasingly militarized opposition. A spokesman for Russia’s U.N. mission was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Anthony Boadle)

