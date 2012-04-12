FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Syrian officer killed in roadside bomb attack - state TV
April 12, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Syrian officer killed in roadside bomb attack - state TV

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT, April 12 (Reuters) - Syria accused “terrorists” of planting a roadside bomb that blew up in Aleppo, killing one officer and wounding at least 24 cadets and officers in an attempt to sabotage a U.N.-backed ceasefire, state media said on Thursday.

“At eight in the morning a terrorist group targeted a bus carrying a number of officers driving to work in Aleppo,” it said. The blast killed a lieutenant-colonel and civilians were among the wounded.

There was no independent confirmation of the blast in Syria, where media access is severely restricted.

The Syrian news agency SANA said a “terrorist group” in the northern province of Idlib detonated the roadside bomb, targetting a vehicle belonging to the security forces.

A member of President Bashar al-Assad’s Baath party was killed in a drive-by shooting in the city of Deraa during the morning, it said.

The attacks were reported in the hours following a dawn ceasefire brokered by U.N. peace envoy Kofi Annan who is trying to mediate an end to 13 months of fighting between Assad and his opponents, including the rebel Free Syrian Army.

