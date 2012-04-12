Syria ceasefire appears to be holding, Annan says

GENEVA, April 12 (Reuters) - A ceasefire in Syria that took effect on Thursday morning appears to be holding and must be sustained, international mediator Kofi Annan said in a statement.

“Syria is experiencing a rare moment of calm on the ground,” said Annan, who brokered the deal between Syria’s government and the opposition. “This must be sustained.”

“All parties have obligations to implement fully the six-point plan. This includes both the military provisions of the plan and the commitment to move to a political process.”