Tests on Syrians show some signs of chemical weapons -Turkish FM

AMMAN, May 10 (Reuters) - Tests on Syrian casualties arriving in Turkey indicated that chemical weapons had been used by Syrian forces, and further tests were being undertaken to verify the evidence, Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Friday.

“We have been making tests and we have some indications regarding chemical weapons being used, but in order to make sure and verify we are continuing these tests and will be sharing these tests with UN agencies,” Davutoglu said in remarks in Amman. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Mike Collett-White)