FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China urges Syrian government, opposition to honour ceasefire
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 9, 2012 / 8:55 AM / 6 years ago

China urges Syrian government, opposition to honour ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 9 - China on Monday urged the Syrian government and opposition groups to abide by pledges for a ceasefire in the year-old conflict.

Beijing’s appeal was issued after Syrian President Bashar al_Assad’s demand for written guarantees from his opponents threw doubt on the prospects for a ceasefire brokered by international envoy Kofi Annan taking hold.

“China urges the Syrian government and opposition groups to seize the current critical moment to abide by cease fire and troop withdrawal promises, cooperate with special envoy Annan’s mediation efforts to alleviate the current tense situation and facilitate humanitarian assistance, and promote a political solution to the conflict in Syria,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin told a news briefing.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.