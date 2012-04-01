FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria meeting communique to say Annan's mission not open-ended
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2012 / 12:00 PM / in 6 years

Syria meeting communique to say Annan's mission not open-ended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 1 (Reuters) - A communique to be issued later on Sunday by a meeting of mainly Arab and Western governments in Istanbul will give full support to U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan’s peace mission while stressing that it cannot be open-ended, a western diplomat told Reuters.

The diplomat, who was involved in drafting the communique, said the “Friends of Syria”, grouping more than 70 countries, would work on additional measures to protect the Syrian people, while the U.N. Security Council should play an important role in ending the conflict.

“The wording is constructively ambiguous,” the diplomat said. Conference sources said Gulf Arab states were ready to funnel millions of dollars through the opposition Syrian National Council to pay recruits who defect from Assad’s forces to join the rebel Free Syrian Army. The communique would also recognise the legitimacy of steps taken by the Syrian people to defend themselves.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.