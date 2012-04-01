Syria's "friends" call for Annan to set timeline-communique

ISTANBUL, April 1 (Reuters) - Western and Arab nations called on U.N.-Arab League special envoy Kofi Annan on Sunday to determine a timeline for next steps to persuade President Bashar al-Assad to end the conflict in Syria, including a return to the U.N. Security Council, if the killing continues.

The “Friends of Syria” also said, in a final communique obtained by Reuters, that the window of opportunity for Assad to meet his commitments was not open-ended.

The group also recognised the Syrian National Council as a legitimate representative of all Syrians, and the main opposition interlocutor with the international community.