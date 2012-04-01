FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria's "friends" call for Annan to set timeline-communique
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 6 years ago

Syria's "friends" call for Annan to set timeline-communique

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 1 (Reuters) - Western and Arab nations called on U.N.-Arab League special envoy Kofi Annan on Sunday to determine a timeline for next steps to persuade President Bashar al-Assad to end the conflict in Syria, including a return to the U.N. Security Council, if the killing continues.

The “Friends of Syria” also said, in a final communique obtained by Reuters, that the window of opportunity for Assad to meet his commitments was not open-ended.

The group also recognised the Syrian National Council as a legitimate representative of all Syrians, and the main opposition interlocutor with the international community.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.