GENEVA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - An estimated 4 million people in Syria will need humanitarian aid by early next year, up from the current 2.5 million whose needs the world is already failing to meet fully, a senior U.N. official said on Friday.

John Ging, director of operations at the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), painted a bleak outlook for civilians caught up in intensifying civil war between Syrian government forces and rebels.