100 wounded admitted to Damascus hospital daily-WHO
December 18, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

100 wounded admitted to Damascus hospital daily-WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Up to 100 wounded are being admitted each day to the main Damascus hospital, where medicines and anaesthetics are in short supply, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

“The most frequently observed injuries are burns, gunshots and injuries from explosions,” the United Nations agency said in a statement issued at a news briefing in Geneva.

“Shortages of ointments for burns and equipment and supplies for anaesthesia and surgical interventions have been reported.”

