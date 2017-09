GENEVA, June 7 (Reuters) - The United Nations expects 10.25 Syrians, half the population, will need humanitarian aid by the end of 2013 at a cost of more than $5 billion, U.N. humanitarian agencies said in an updated Syria response plan published on Friday.

The new forecasts include more than a doubling of the refugee population over the next six months. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Janet Lawrence)