U.N. launches $12.9 bln 2014 aid appeal, half for Syria crisis
December 16, 2013 / 10:46 AM / 4 years ago

U.N. launches $12.9 bln 2014 aid appeal, half for Syria crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The United Nations appealed for $6.5 billion for Syria and neighbouring countries on Monday to provide assistance to a total of 16 million people, many left hungry or homeless by the conflict soon entering its fourth year.

The Syrian appeal accounted for half of an overall funding plan of $12.9 billion to help 52 million people in 17 countries, launched on Monday by U.N. emergency relief coordinator Valerie Amos at a meeting of donor countries in Geneva.

“The increasing number of internally displaced people and refugees is generating greater needs across all sectors and straining the capacities of neighbouring countries, with profound regional consequences,” the U.N. appeal said of the Syrian crisis. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles)

