Kuwait pledges $300 mln in Syria aid at donor meeting

KUWAIT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s emir pledged on Wednesday to give $300 million to help fund humanitarian efforts for millions of Syrians affected by nearly two years of conflict.

Announcing the funding at an aid donor conference, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah added that “horrifying reports” of violence had raised questions over the future of Syria and aid efforts had to be redoubled.

Wednesday’s conference will seek pledges of $1 billion of aid for Syria’s neighbours, who are sheltering 700,000 registered refugees, and another $500 million to bankroll humanitarian work for 4 million Syrians inside their country. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; writing by William Maclean; editing by Patrick Graham)