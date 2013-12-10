UPDATE 2-U.N. plans first aid airlift to Syria from Iraq as winter grips

* Syria gives green light for cross-border aid from Iraq

* Up to 12 UNHCR flights scheduled from Thursday to Sunday

* Further 10 flights carrying food planned by WFP

* Up to 60,000 vulnerable in northeast Kurdish areas (adds details, WFP flights, tweet by Iraq’s envoy to UN)

By Stephanie Nebehay

GENEVA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The United Nations’ first relief airlift to Syria from Iraq will deliver food and winter supplies to the mostly Kurdish northeast over the next 10 days with the permission of both governments, U.N. aid agencies said on Tuesday.

The airbridge, using Ilyushin-76 commercial cargo planes flying to Hassakeh from Arbil in northern Iraq, will begin on Thursday. Up to 12 flights are scheduled through Sunday, said Amin Awad, director of the U.N. refugee agency’s Middle East and North Africa Bureau.

Elisabeth Byrs, a spokeswoman for the U.N.’s World Food Programme (WFP), later said that it also planned 10 rotations over the next 10 days in an operation aimed at feeding more than 30,000 people for a month. Its first flight would carry 40 metric tonnes of food, including wheat flour, pasta, oil, sugar, salt, rice, canned beans and bulgur wheat, she said.

U.N. agencies have ferried limited aid supplies into Syria from Iraq and Lebanon, but not via Turkey because of objections from President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

“This is the first time aid goes through Iraq,” Awad told Reuters in an interview in Geneva.

Syria gave permission about two weeks ago for the cross-border U.N. operation from Iraq into Syrian Kurdish areas of Hassakeh province, which had initially envisaged truck convoys via the Yarubiya border crossing, a cheaper option, he said.

“As the situation was very complicated, negotiating with many factions, we shifted to an airlift,” Awad said, noting that one main Kurdish group in the area was pro-Syrian government and the other pro-Turkish.

The previously unannounced joint UNHCR-WFP operation had been long planned by land, a Western diplomat said. “They had trucks and were ready to move a week ago. It was supposed to be over this past weekend but it didn’t happen,” he told Reuters.

The cities of Hassakeh and Qamishli are to receive food and relief items as a harsh winter sets in, Awad said.

“OUT OF REACH FOR A LONG TIME”

The total cargo of 285 metric tonnes to be brought in by the U.N. refugee agency will also include blankets, kitchen sets, plastic tarpaulins for shelter, sleeping mats, and jerry cans, UNHCR spokesman Dan McNorton said.

“The number of vulnerable people in Hassakeh is estimated at 50,000-60,000 but we are still doing assessments. Hassakeh has been out of reach for a long time,” Awad said.

Awad said the United Nations was still “lining up airlines that are willing to fly into that part of the country”.

Well over 100,000 people have been killed in the conflict in Syria, which began with peaceful protests against Assad in March 2011. The UNHCR says about 6.5 million people have fled their homes within Syria and 2.3 million sought refuge abroad.

“Winter is here. This is one of the harshest winters according to any forecast that you may get hold of, probably in the last 100 years,” Awad told a news briefing.

Iraq’s envoy to the U.N., Nickolay Mladenov, tweeted:

“As @UNiraq and #Iraq agree humanitarian corridor to #Syria, I call on all to allow for the resupply to take place in an unobstructed manner.”