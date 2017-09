ISTANBUL, March 23 (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday his country’s armed forces had shot down a Syrian jet after it violated Turkish airspace, confirming media reports.

“A Syrian plane violated our airspace. Our F-16s took off and hit this plane. Why? because if you violate my airspace, our slap after this will be hard,” he told a rally of his supporters in northwest Turkey ahead of March 30 local elections.