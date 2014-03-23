FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian jet shot down near Turkish border - media
March 23, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 4 years ago

Syrian jet shot down near Turkish border - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, March 23 (Reuters) - A Syrian plane was shot down on Sunday in the northern border region with Turkey where rebels have been battling President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, activists and regional media said.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights quoted local residents as saying the plane was brought down by shooting from the Turkish side of the border. Al Manar, the television station of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, said two rockets were fired from Turkish territory.

But Turkish media quoted officials as denying Turkey had shot it down and said Syrian rebels were responsible. (Reporting By Dominic Evans in Beirut and Daren Butler in Istanbul)

