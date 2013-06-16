FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Explosion hits military airport in Damascus - activists
June 16, 2013 / 8:27 PM / in 4 years

Explosion hits military airport in Damascus - activists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, June 16 (Reuters) - A huge explosion shook the Mezze military airport on the western edge of Damascus on Sunday, and ambulances were seen heading to the compound, a major base for President Bashar al-Assad’s elite forces, activists said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group based in Britain with a network of observers in Syria, said a booby-trapped car had exploded at a road block near the airport. Video footage taken by activists showed flames rising from the area. (Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

