BEIRUT, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Dozens of people were killed and wounded in an air strike on a bakery in Syria’s central Hama province, activists said, with some reporting up to 200 dead.

“We cannot get an exact figure yet because we are still confused about which are dead and which are wounded,” one activist said.

The strike hit Halfaya, a town recently seized by rebels in a new push to take territory in Hama.