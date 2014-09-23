Russia: airstrikes must be agreed with Syria or will fuel tension

MOSCOW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday any airstrikes against Islamic State’s positions on Syrian territory must be agreed with Damascus and otherwise will fuel tension in the region.

“Any such action can be carried out only in accordance with international law. That implies not a formal, one-sided ‘notification’ of airstrikes but the presence of explicit consent from the government of Syria or the approval of a corresponding U.N. Security Council decision,” it said in a statement.

“Attempts to achieve one’s own geopolitical goals in violation of the sovereignty of countries in the region only exacerbates tensions and further destabilises the situation.”