FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish air space not used in strikes against Islamic State - officials
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 24, 2014 / 8:32 AM / 3 years ago

Turkish air space not used in strikes against Islamic State - officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Neither Turkish air space nor a U.S. airbase in the southern Turkish town of Incirlik have been used in U.S.-led air strikes against Islamic State militants, two officials in Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu’s office told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an organisation that tracks the Syrian war, said earlier that air strikes overnight had hit Islamic State-held territory in Syria near the Turkish border and that the warplanes had come from the direction of Turkey.

There was no other confirmation of air strikes in the area and Reuters could not independently verify the report. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.