Dozens of casualties in air raid on Aleppo - Syrian activists
September 9, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

Dozens of casualties in air raid on Aleppo - Syrian activists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - An air raid on a residential district of Aleppo on Sunday left dozens of people dead or wounded, a day after rebels overran army barracks in the neighbourhood, opposition activist in the Syrian city said.

The aerial bombardment destroyed a residential building in the Hananu neighbourhood, one of several districts in eastern Aleppo under opposition control. The death toll was not immediately clear but bodies and wounded people were being dug out from the rubble, they said.

