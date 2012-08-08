Syrian forces push into Aleppo districts - state television

BEIRUT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Syrian state TV said on Wednesday that forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad had pushed into the southern Salaheddine district of Aleppo, killing the majority of the rebels there, and had entered other parts of the city in a fresh offensive.

It said that dozens of “terrorists” were killed in the central district of Bab al-Hadeed, close to the ancient citadel, and Bab al-Nayrab in the south east.

Rebels have used Salaheddine, the southern gateway to Syria’s biggest city, as a base for three weeks but a Reuters witness said some positions were abandoned on Wednesday.