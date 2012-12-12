Syrian opposition leader calls on Alawites to rise up

MARRAKECH, Morocco, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The leader of Syria’s opposition coalition called on the country’s Alawite minority on Wednesday to launch a campaign of civil disobedience against President Bashar al-Assad, an Alawite who faces a mainly Sunni Muslim uprising against his rule.

Mouaz AlKhatib also told a meeting in Morocco that the opposition would hold world powers, particularly Russia, responsible if Assad uses chemical weapons against rebel fighters, and urged Iran to withdraw personnel he said were supporting Assad in the 20-month-old Syrian conflict.