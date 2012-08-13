FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. aid official going to Syria, Lebanon this week
August 13, 2012

U.N. aid official going to Syria, Lebanon this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - United Nations humanitarian chief Valerie Amos is going to Syria and Lebanon for a three-day visit from Tuesday to discuss ways of increasing emergency aid to civilians caught up in the conflict, a U.N. statement said on Monday.

“The three-day visit aims to draw attention to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Syria and the impact of the conflict on people either remaining in Syria and who have fled to other countries, including Lebanon,” it said.

Amos, who was last in Syria in March, will begin her trip there before going to Lebanon, U.N. spokesman Jens Laerke said.

