Annan wants Iran in Syria solution
June 22, 2012 / 2:51 PM / 5 years ago

Annan wants Iran in Syria solution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, June 22 (Reuters) - Iran should be part of the solution to the Syria crisis, international mediator Kofi Annan said on Friday, a week before a planned crisis meeting that is in doubt because of Western objections to the Islamic Republic’s participation.

Annan told a news conference that he wanted states with influence on both sides of the conflict to be involved in the peace process and said some countries had taken national initiatives that risked unleashing “destructive competition”. (Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Louise Ireland)

