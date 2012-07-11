FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran backs plan for Syria-led transition Annan says
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
July 11, 2012 / 6:46 PM / 5 years ago

Iran backs plan for Syria-led transition Annan says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, July 11 (Reuters) - Iran’s government supports a plan for a Syria-led political transition, international mediator Kofi Annan said on Wednesday after briefing the U.N. Security Council by video-link on his trip to Syria, Iran and Iraq.

He said he expected the Security Council to decide on the next steps for Syria in the next few days, but gave a tepid response when asked about President Bashar al-Assad’s choice of a person to represent Syria in talks with the opposition.

“He did offer a name and I indicated that I wanted to know a bit more about the individual, so we are at that stage,” Annan told reporters in Geneva. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.