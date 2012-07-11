Iran backs plan for Syria-led transition Annan says

GENEVA, July 11 (Reuters) - Iran’s government supports a plan for a Syria-led political transition, international mediator Kofi Annan said on Wednesday after briefing the U.N. Security Council by video-link on his trip to Syria, Iran and Iraq.

He said he expected the Security Council to decide on the next steps for Syria in the next few days, but gave a tepid response when asked about President Bashar al-Assad’s choice of a person to represent Syria in talks with the opposition.

“He did offer a name and I indicated that I wanted to know a bit more about the individual, so we are at that stage,” Annan told reporters in Geneva. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles; Editing by Andrew Heavens)