Annan fears "imminent battle" in Aleppo, calls for restraint

GENEVA, July 28 (Reuters) - International mediator Kofi Annan voiced concern on Saturday over an “imminent battle” in the Syrian city of Aleppo, calling for restraint and saying it underlined the need for world powers to unite in pressing both sides to work for a political transition.

“I am concerned about reports of the concentration of troops and heavy weapons around Aleppo, in anticipation of an imminent battle in Syria’s largest city,” he said in a statement.

“The escalation of the military build-up in Aleppo and the surrounding area is further evidence of the need for the international community to come together to persuade the parties that only a political transition, leading to a political settlement, will resolve this crisis and bring peace to the Syrian people.”