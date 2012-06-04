FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World powers must ensure Syria peace works-Annan
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 4, 2012 / 3:40 PM / in 5 years

World powers must ensure Syria peace works-Annan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, June 4 (Reuters) - Major powers must ensure that the peace plan for Syria is implemented by both sides, but for now international mediator Kofi Annan does not favour expanding the ceasefire monitoring mission, his spokesman said on Monday.

Annan, who is to brief the United Nations Security Council in New York on Thursday, will hold talks on Friday with U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said.

“As Mr. Annan told Mr. Assad and other interlocutors, the plan is not being implemented as it must be, either side. The time may have come to review the situation and the international community has to decide what measures it can take to ensure implementation of the plan,” Fawzi told Reuters in Geneva. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Michael Roddy)

