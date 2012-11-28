FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU cuts Syria sanctions term for possible arms supply to rebels
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 28, 2012 / 6:16 PM / in 5 years

EU cuts Syria sanctions term for possible arms supply to rebels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - EU officials have agreed to cut the renewal term for sanctions on Syria to three months, from an expected one year, to allow the possibility of supplying non-lethal equipment to Syrian rebels such as body armour, Britain said on Wednesday.

“European officials have agreed to renew the arms embargo for three months, not 12 months, to allow the EU to look at amendments to the embargo to possibly allow the supply of forms of non-lethal training and equipment to the Syrian rebels, such as body armour,” a Foreign Office spokeswoman said.

“This sends a strong message to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad that all options remain on the table and makes clear the need for real change,” she said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.