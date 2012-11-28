EU cuts Syria sanctions term for possible arms supply to rebels

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - EU officials have agreed to cut the renewal term for sanctions on Syria to three months, from an expected one year, to allow the possibility of supplying non-lethal equipment to Syrian rebels such as body armour, Britain said on Wednesday.

“European officials have agreed to renew the arms embargo for three months, not 12 months, to allow the EU to look at amendments to the embargo to possibly allow the supply of forms of non-lethal training and equipment to the Syrian rebels, such as body armour,” a Foreign Office spokeswoman said.

“This sends a strong message to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad that all options remain on the table and makes clear the need for real change,” she said.