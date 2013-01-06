FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria's Assad rejects dialogue with "puppet" opposition
January 6, 2013 / 10:50 AM / in 5 years

Syria's Assad rejects dialogue with "puppet" opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad announced what he described as a peace plan on Sunday, calling for a reconciliation conference with “those who have not betrayed Syria”, to be followed by the formation of a new government and an amnesty.

“The first stage of a political solution would require that regional powers stop funding and arming (the opposition), an end to terrorist operations and controlling the borders,” he said in a speech in central Damascus, his first public comments in months.

“We will not have dialogue with a puppet made by the West,” he said.

