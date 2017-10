CAIRO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad said armed groups in Syria “will not be victorious” in their fight against his government, adding that the “door to dialogue remains open”.

In comments to the Egyptian weekly magazine Al-Ahram Al-Araby, published in the Friday edition, Assad said “the armed groups exercise terrorism against the state. They are not popular within society ... they will not be victorious in the end”.