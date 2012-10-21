FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Syria envoy Brahimi meets Assad in Damascus - TV
October 21, 2012 / 7:31 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Syria envoy Brahimi meets Assad in Damascus - TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAMASCUS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - International mediator Lakhdar Brahimi, who is pressing for a temporary ceasefire in Syria’s civil war, met President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Sunday, state television said.

It gave no details of the talks. Brahimi has called for a ceasefire during the Islamic Eid al-Adha holiday at the end of this week to stem the bloodshed in a 19-month-old conflict which activists say has killed at least 30,000 people.

Brahimi, the joint U.N.-Arab League special envoy for the Syria crisis, has been criss-crossing the region with the aim of convincing Assad’s main backers and his foes to support the idea of a truce during the holiday, which starts at dusk on Thursday.

He held talks on Saturday with Syria’s Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem, which the ministry described as “constructive and serious”.

Syria has so far given a guarded response to Brahimi’s ceasefire proposal, suggesting it wants guarantees that rebels would reciprocate any move by Assad’s forces.

