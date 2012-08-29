Assad says buffer zone "unrealistic" - TV interview

BEIRUT, Aug 29 (Reuters) - President Bashar al-Assad said talk of a Western-imposed buffer zone on Syrian territory was unrealistic and that the situation in his country, where rebels have been fighting to overthrow him, was “better”.

Assad was speaking in an interview with Syrian Addounia television, excerpts of which were broadcast by the station on Wednesday. The president, responding to rumours of his whereabouts since a July bombing in Damascus, said he was speaking from the presidential palace in the capital.