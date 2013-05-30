FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria's Assad says Russia will deliver on arms deals
May 30, 2013

Syria's Assad says Russia will deliver on arms deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, May 30 (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said in an interview broadcast on Thursday that Russia remained committed to military deals signed with Damascus before the outbreak of conflict in the country.

Asked by Lebanon’s Al-Manar television about delivery of Russian S-300 air defence missiles, Assad said: “The contracts with Russia are not linked to the crisis and Russia is committed to implementing these contracts.”

“Everything we have agreed on with Russia will take place, and part of it has already taken place,” he said.

Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Michael Roddy

