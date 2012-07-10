Assad suggested "ground-up" end to Syria violence - Annan

GENEVA, July 10 (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has suggested ending Syria’s conflict on a step-by-step basis, starting with districts that have seen the worst violence, international mediator Kofi Annan told a press conference in Tehran on Tuesday.

“He made a suggestion of building an approach from the ground up in some of the districts where we have extreme violence - to try and contain the violence in those districts and, step by step, build up and end the violence across the country,” Annan said, according to a transcript provided by the United Nations.

He declined to give details, saying the plan needed to be discussed with the Syrian opposition. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)