Bomb attack in Damascus, opposition says 10 dead

AMMAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - An explosion hit the Hai al-Wuroud district in the northwest of Damascus on Tuesday, causing deaths and injuries, Syrian state media said.

The opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a group monitoring the violence, said at least 10 people were killed and 40 wounded in the attack which employed three bombs.

Hai al-Wuroud, a hilltop neighbourhood inhabited mostly by members of President Bashar al-Assad’s minority Alawite sect, is situated near barracks and housing for elite army units.