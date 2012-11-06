FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bomb attack in Damascus, opposition says 10 dead
November 6, 2012 / 5:35 PM / in 5 years

Bomb attack in Damascus, opposition says 10 dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - An explosion hit the Hai al-Wuroud district in the northwest of Damascus on Tuesday, causing deaths and injuries, Syrian state media said.

The opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a group monitoring the violence, said at least 10 people were killed and 40 wounded in the attack which employed three bombs.

Hai al-Wuroud, a hilltop neighbourhood inhabited mostly by members of President Bashar al-Assad’s minority Alawite sect, is situated near barracks and housing for elite army units.

