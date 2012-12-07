FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria chemical weapons use would be "outrageous crime" -UN chief
December 7, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

Syria chemical weapons use would be "outrageous crime" -UN chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAHIYE, Turkey, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Friday he was not aware of any confirmed reports that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was preparing to use chemical weapons but that if he did so it would be an “outrageous crime” with “huge consequences”.

“Recently we have been receiving alarming news that the Syrian government may be preparing to use chemical weapons. We have no confirmed reports on this matter,” Ban said after visiting a Syrian refugee camp in Turkey.

“However, if it is the case, then it will be an outrageous crime in the name of humanity.”

