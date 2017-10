BEIRUT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Rebels have seized the Taftanaz air base in northern Syria after months of fighting, activists and rebels said on Friday.

The pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the airport was taken after a renewed assault was launched earlier this month.

Rebels from the Islamic Front, an alliance of several Islamist units, said Taftanaz is the largest helicopter base in northern Syria and the second largest in the country.