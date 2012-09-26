FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Only material damage after bomb attacks - Syrian Info Minister
September 26, 2012 / 6:40 AM / in 5 years

Only material damage after bomb attacks - Syrian Info Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Twin bomb attacks that exploded at a top military building on Wednesday in the Syria capital of Damascus only caused material damage, the Syrian Minister of Information said.

“(The blast from) the terrorist explosions was confined to a material damage,” he said in a phone conversation with Syrian state TV. He said security forces in the area were chasing the “terrorists,” a term the Syrian authorities used to describe those seeking the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad.

