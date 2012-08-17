FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN confirms Algeria's Brahimi to replace Annan as Syria envoy
August 17, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

UN confirms Algeria's Brahimi to replace Annan as Syria envoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The United Nations on Friday confirmed that veteran Algerian diplomat Lakhdar Brahimi will replace former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan as the international mediator on Syria as the 17-month-old conflict slides deeper into civil war.

“The Secretary-General appreciates Mr. Brahimi’s willingness to bring his considerable talents and experience to this crucial task for which he will need, and rightly expects, the strong, clear and unified support of the international community, including the Security Council,” said U.N. spokesman Eduardo del Buey.

The announcement confirmed what diplomats told Reuters on Thursday.

