Syria agrees to ceasefire during Eid holiday-Brahimi
October 24, 2012 / 9:35 AM / in 5 years

Syria agrees to ceasefire during Eid holiday-Brahimi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - International mediator Lakhdar Brahimi said on Wednesday the Syrian government has agreed to a ceasefire during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a decision Damascus would announce shortly.

“After the visit I made to Damascus, there is agreement from the Syrian government for a ceasefire during the Eid,” Brahimi told a news conference at the Cairo-based Arab League

The holiday starts on Thursday and lasts three or four days. Brahimi, a mediator appointed by the United Nations and League, did not specify the precise time period.

