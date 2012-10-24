Syria agrees to ceasefire during Eid holiday-Brahimi

CAIRO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - International mediator Lakhdar Brahimi said on Wednesday the Syrian government has agreed to a ceasefire during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a decision Damascus would announce shortly.

“After the visit I made to Damascus, there is agreement from the Syrian government for a ceasefire during the Eid,” Brahimi told a news conference at the Cairo-based Arab League

The holiday starts on Thursday and lasts three or four days. Brahimi, a mediator appointed by the United Nations and League, did not specify the precise time period.