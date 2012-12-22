FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria crisis envoy Brahimi to visit Damascus soon-source
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 22, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

Syria crisis envoy Brahimi to visit Damascus soon-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - International envoy Lakhdar Brahimi will visit Syria in the next few days and is expected to meet President Bashar al-Assad, government officials and some opposition factions, a source in the Arab League said.

The source, who asked not to be named, told Reuters no date for such a visit had been announced but said he expected it would be “during the coming few days”.

A revolt against four decades of rule by Assad’s family has now run for 21 months, killing more than 40,000 people.

“Lakhdar Brahimi’s team does not want to announce the time of the visit too early, perhaps for logistical or security reasons,” he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in remarks published on Saturday that Brahimi, appointed as envoy by the Cairo-based Arab League and United Nations, would also visit Russia before the end of the year. Lavrov did not give a specific date.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.