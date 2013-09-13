Syrian envoy Brahimi to meet Kerry, Lavrov jointly on Friday- UN official

GENEVA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The international envoy for Syria, Lakhdar Brahimi, will hold joint talks with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva on Friday, a U.N. official said.

“They will have a joint meeting this morning at 09:30 (0730 GMT),” the official in the Swiss city told Reuters.

Brahimi has been trying to convene an international conference, known as Geneva 2, to broker a political solution to the Syrian crisis. He met separately on Thursday with Kerry and Lavrov, who are in the Swiss city to discuss a Russian plan to put Syria’s chemical weapons under international control.