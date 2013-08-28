Military intervention in Syria would need U.N. approval -Brahimi

GENEVA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Any U.S. military action taken in response to apprent chemical weapons attacks in Syria would need to be approved by the U.N. Security Council, international envoy Lakhdar Brahimi said on Wednesday.

“I think international law is clear on this. International law says that military action must be taken after a decision by the Security Council. That is what international law says,” he told a press conference in Geneva.

“I must say that I do know that President Obama and the American administration are not known to be trigger-happy. What they will decide I don’t know. But certainly internationl law is very clear.” (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)