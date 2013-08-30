FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Cameron: I don't need to apologise to Obama over Syria defeat
August 30, 2013

Britain's Cameron: I don't need to apologise to Obama over Syria defeat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday he regretted the failure of the British parliament to support military action in Syria but that he hoped President Barack Obama would understand the need to listen to the wishes of the people.

“I think the American public, the American people and President Obama will understand,” Cameron said just hours after parliament voted against a government motion to authorise the principle of military action in Syria.

“I haven’t spoken to him (Obama) since the debate and the vote but I would expect to speak to him over the next day or so. I don’t think it’s a question of having to apologise,” Cameron said in an interview aired on British television channels.

Reporting by Will James, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Stephen Addison

