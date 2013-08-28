British government approach on Syria 'consistent'-UK foreign secretary

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Wednesday the motion on how to respond to an alleged chemical attack in Syria to be considered by parliament on Thursday was consistent with the approach adopted by the government so far.

“This motion, that we’re putting to the House of Commons tomorrow, endorses the government’s consistent approach that we must be prepared to take action against the use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime, to deter the future use of chemical weapons,” Hague told the BBC. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)