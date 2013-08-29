UK defence minister: Britain won't take part in Syrian military action

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - British Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said on Thursday that Britain would not take part in any military action against Syria after the government unexpectedly lost a vital parliamentary vote on the issue.

“I hoped we would carry the argument but we understand there is a deep well of suspicion about involvement in the Middle East,” Hammond told BBC TV’s Newsnight programme.

The United States, a key ally, would be disappointed that Britain “will not be involved,” he added, but said: “I don’t expect that the lack of British participation will stop any action.” (Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Philip Barbara)