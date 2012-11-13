FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain says Syrian opposition coalition a "milestone"
November 13, 2012 / 11:25 AM / 5 years ago

Britain says Syrian opposition coalition a "milestone"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Tuesday the new Syrian opposition coalition was an important step forward but more needed to be done before Britain formally recognised it.

“It is a very important milestone,” Hague told reporters at a meeting of Arab and European ministers at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo.

“We want to see the Syrian opposition be inclusive ... and have support inside Syria and if they have this, yes, we will then recognise them as the legitimate representative of the Syrian people.”

