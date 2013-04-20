FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2013 / 9:51 PM / in 4 years

EU to discuss Syria arms embargo in coming weeks - UK's Hague

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 21 (Reuters) - The European Union will discuss the question of easing an arms embargo preventing weapons supplies to Syrian rebels in the coming weeks, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Sunday.

“This is a discussion we have to have in the EU over the next six weeks. We and France have said there will be a strong case for lifting the embargo, amending the embargo,” Hague told reporters at a meeting of the “Friends of Syria” in Istanbul.

He said the opposition had given the clearest commitment yet at the meeting to working towards a democratic solution in Syria and condemning extremism. (Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
