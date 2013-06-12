UK says will use G8 summit to push for Syria peace conference

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday that Britain planned to use its role as host of a summit of the G8 group of nations next week to try to get both sides in the Syrian conflict to attend a peace conference.

“We should use the G8 to try and bring pressure on all sides to bring about ... a peace conference, a peace process and a move towards a transitional government in Syria,” Cameron told parliament.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will fly to London on Sunday for advance talks about Syria before the G8 summit in Northern Ireland next week, he added.

British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Sunday he was worried and depressed by the lack of progress on convening a peace conference in Geneva.