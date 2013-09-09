FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Cameron joins calls for Syria to surrender chemical arms
September 9, 2013

UK's Cameron joins calls for Syria to surrender chemical arms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday that Syria should be encouraged to place its chemical weapons arsenal under international supervision, but said the world needed to ensure that discussion of such an idea did not become a distraction.

“If Syria were to put its chemical weapons beyond use under international supervision clearly that would be a big step forward,” Cameron told parliament. “We have to be careful though to make sure this is not a distraction tactic to discuss something else rather than the problem on the table.” (Reporting by Peter Griffiths and William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

